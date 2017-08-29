Meizu To Continue Using SoCs From All Major Chip Companies

Meizu had recently introduced the Meizu M6 Note handset, which is the company’s first ‘M Note’ smartphone powered by one of Qualcomm’s processors, and it seems like Meizu plans to utilize chips from all three major chip makers from this point on, including MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung. Meizu’s very own Ard Boudeling, company’s Head of Global Marketing, reached out to confirm this, and in order to explain the company’s decision, Mr. Boudeling said that all three of those companies and their products have their advantages, which will complement Meizu’s devices accordingly.

This confirmation basically puts an end to various rumors which suggested that Meizu is ditching both MediaTek and Exynos chips in order to release smartphones with Snapdragon-branded processors. Meizu was also kind enough to share a bunch of images which are showing off the company’s manufacturing processor, there are quite a few such images included in the gallery down below, if you’d like to check them out. Having said that, most of you probably know that Meizu introduced its Meizu PRO 7 flagship, the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, quite recently, and along with it, the company also announced the PRO 7 mid-ranger. Now, both of those devices are fueled by MediaTek’s processors, while the M6 Note, that we’ve mentioned earlier, comes with a Snapdragon SoC. So, is Meizu planning to announce an Exynos-powered smartphone by the end of this year? That is possible, as the company introduced an Exynos-powered flagship in the last couple of years, so that might happen by the end of 2017 as well, even though the company’s flagship landed quite recently.

Many would argue that the Meizu PRO 7 Plus landed a bit late in the year for Meizu to announce yet another flagship, but there’s a chance that the company is planning to release something interesting later this year, and if some rumors are to be believed, it could be an Exynos 8895-powered flagship, which will sport really thin bezels. Do keep in mind that we did not see many such rumors, nor did a credible source confirmed such info just yet, but we’ll see what will happen, we’re still a couple of months away from the end of this year, so there’s still plenty of time for new announcements.

