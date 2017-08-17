Meiigoo M1 With 6GB RAM Now On Sale, Comes With $49 Gift Bag

Meiigoo might not be a name that many outside of China are familiar with, but that is likely to change in the near future as after establishing its base in China, the company has since ventured into international markets with the release of its flagship smartphone, the Meiigoo M1. In terms of the device, the Meiigoo M1 is designed to be a mid-range smartphone, although it is one which packs in a number of specs more akin to the premium side of the market.

For example, the headline feature with the Meiigoo M1 is that it comes loaded with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, along with a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor. As a result, this is a device that is designed to handle performance, while also still maintaining a price that places it firmly in the mid-range sector. As for the rest of the specs, the Meiigoo M1 features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. On the camera side of things, this is an area where the Meiigoo M1 is very much on trend, due to its inclusion of a dual rear camera setup. This configuration is spearheaded by a 13-megapixel primary camera, and backed up by an 8-megapixel secondary camera. Which is in addition to the 13-megapixel front-facing camera that is also included. Additional features worth noting include a 4,000 mAh battery, a front-positioned fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support, a metal unibody design, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) as the pre-installed operating system version.

As for the price, the Meiigoo M1 does normally cost $229.99 to buy. However, it is currently on sale for just over $200, which is the lowest price it has been since launch. Adding to its value, Meiigoo is also currently running a promotion where those who buy the Meiigoo M1 will receive a free gift bag valued at $49. The promotion started on August 17 and will remain active until September 17, after which the price of the Meiigoo M1 will revert back to its usual $229.99 level. Those interested in picking up the Meiigoo M1 at the discounted price can do so through the link below, while those interested in finding out more about the Meiigoo M1 may want to check out the company’s official unboxing and hands-on videos, also below.