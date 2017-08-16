MediaTek Expected To Unveil New CPUs At End Of August

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek is handing out press invites for the launch of its two new mid-range chipsets, the Helio P23 and the Helio P30. According to the invite, the unveiling of the two SoCs will take place on August 29th in the Chinese capital, Beijing. On the invite, the company claims that the chipsets will be considerably more powerful than their predecessors. MediaTek doesn’t give specifics in regards to that claim, although more information about how they will be more powerful will likely be available soon. Also, MediaTek has mentioned that its offerings are already in production.

The Helio P23 is rumored to sport eight ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPUs and PowerVR 7XTP GPUs. The latter allows the chipset to support screens with 2K resolution. Another feature of the processing solution is its support for dual cameras, whether they are located at the front and at the back. A Category 7 LTE Modem is also included, which promises up to 300Mbps download speeds. This increased transfer rate is made possible by the support of 2x carrier aggregation, a technology that increases the bandwidth available to the handset. MediaTek has tapped TSMC to build the product using its 16nm process node.

On the other hand, the Helio P30 chipset is expected to be much more powerful than its sibling. This offering is expected to also contain an octa-core CPU but this time, they are separated into two clusters. The first cluster is composed of four ARM Cortex A72 processors while the other cluster has four ARM Cortex A53 CPUs. Both of the clusters are clocked at 1.5GHz. An integrated image processor supports camera sensors of up to 25 megapixels in resolution. The device also sports a Category 10 LTE modem that promises 600Mbps maximum download speeds. To reach this rate, the modem supports 3x carrier aggregation. This SoC will be fabricated using TSMC’s 12nm process node. It is expected that both chipsets will be found in mid-range smartphones manufactured by major Chinese smartphone players like Vivo, OPPO, and Gionee. Moreover, MediaTek is hopeful that it will sell 3 million units of its products per month to its partners. These designs will directly compete with Qualcomm’s mid-range offerings, namely the Snapdragon 450.