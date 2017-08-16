MAZE Comet Arrives In September Boasting An 18:9 Aspect Ratio

The MAZE Comet is a smartphone that had previously been introduced as the latest smartphone en route from MAZE. With MAZE already providing a number of details on what can be expected from the MAZE Comet, it did become clear that this was a smartphone expected to arrive with a fairly substantial battery. However, now that the smartphone is getting closer to its release, its features and main selling points are starting to become even clearer than ever before.

For instance, it has been previously understood that the MAZE Comet would feature a large display. Now, it seems to be the case that the MAZE Comet is going to follow in the footsteps of a number of other 2017 smartphones by including a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Which means that like those other en vogue smartphones, the MAZE Comet will come with a front panel that is largely reserved for just the display. Resulting in a minimal use of bezels, and a design which sees the larger display fitted into a body size that is normally associated with smaller smartphones.

Other details that have now come to light note that the MAZE Comet will come equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera sporting a Sony IMX 258 sensor. This will also be a smartphone that comes powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and a MediaTek octa-core processor. In terms of the design, the MAZE Comet will largely be made up of leather and metal and is only expected to be available in one color – Deep Blue. As for when the MAZE Comet will become available, it is now expected to arrive towards the end of September. Although pricing on the MAZE Comet still remains an unknown. For those in the market for a new smartphone now, it is worth noting that one of the company’s other major smartphone options, the MAZE Alpha, is now available at a discounted rate. This was actually the first phone to come through from MAZE and is one which packs in the specs and features, including among other things, a bezel-less display. Now that the MAZE Alpha can be picked up for $189.99, for the specs and features on offer, this is one worth checking out. Those interested in finding out more about the MAZE Alpha, or MAZE Mobile in general, can do so by heading through the links below.