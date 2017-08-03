A Major Update May Be Inbound For HTC’s U11 This Month

Owners of HTC’s flagship device – the HTC U11 – will be happy to learn that the company will be launching a brand new update for the handset soon, with all regions for the device expected to be updated by sometime in August. That’s according to a leak from the LlabTooFer Twitter account, which was tweeted to the site today. The leak also revealed precisely what users should expect from the update itself when it finally rolls out. As with all leaks and rumors, the information here should be taken with a grain of salt until HTC officially announces something or the update begins hitting end users.

Some of the details outlined in the tweet regarding what should show up with the update have already been rumored in previous reports. That includes the unexpected revelation that HTC’s top-tier smartphone actually already supports Bluetooth 5.0 – which will reportedly be activated with the update. The additions of an sRGB Screen Mode and the ability to record video at 1080p resolution, with a frame rate of 60 per second, have also been speculated about recently. However, there are definitely some new improvements to look forward to, according to this leak. For starters, users may be getting an Android Security patch with the update. It will also purportedly bring some enhancements for the U11’s performance, the camera software in general, and the phone’s Edge Sense feature. While improvements to those areas of HTC’s top performer may seem straight forward, it’s hard to see how the company plans to improve an already phenomenal camera. With that said, the final hint provided by the leak points to something referred to as “Thermal tweaks.” That description could encompass any number of changes pertaining to the way HTC’s popular Sense UI software handles device performance under differing internal temperatures that the U11 can operate at.

This would be the second update HTC has pushed to its flagship since it launched back in May. The first update was rolled out in June to fix problems with Android Pay and also brought stability improvements. If this most recent leak is accurate, and it bears repeating that it may not be, the incoming update will be much more substantial and users shouldn’t have to wait much longer to try it out.