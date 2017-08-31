Lyft Announces Complete Coverage In 40 States In The US

Lyft has today announced that it has now expanded the coverage of its service to 40 states in total. To be clear, Lyft already does essentially operate in all the states within the US. However, the difference here is that Lyft is now claiming that the entirety of the 40 confirmed states are now covered. Meaning, anyone in any of those 40 states, can now get a Lyft anywhere within that state. Regardless of where, or how rural the location.

As a result, Lyft now states that it has “the largest coverage area of any rideshare service in the USA” while also adding that 94-percent of the US is now being serviced by Lyft. Which the company explains equates to more than 9 out of 10 Americans now having access to the ride-sharing service. While this is good news for consumers, as now more consumers than ever can get a Lyft, and to more places than ever – and especially for those who are based in more remote locations, or more dependent on car services in general. This also represents just how much the company has been investing in its growth of late.

Something which has become apparent on multiple fronts in 2017. As Lyft has recently started making a number of big moves which look to further cement its position as one of the most dominant ridesharing services in the country. Examples of which can be seen in the different partnerships Lyft has announced with major US brands and companies, such as Amtrak and Taco bell. The Amtrak deal for example, sees the option to book a Lyft integrated within the Amtrak Android app. Making hailing a ride from Lyft easier and quicker than ever before for Amtrak’s fairly substantial daily user base. Aspects which collectively have started to show Lyft making some real momentum within the ride-sharing market, as in the last quarter it was reported that Lyft had seen its business grow at a faster rate than Uber. For those interested in knowing if their state is one of those that is now 100-percent covered by Lyft, the image below provides a full breakdown of those 40 states. Although it is worth noting that coverage does not necessarily equate to extensive coverage. Meaning, while you can order a Lyft in just about anywhere in the states listed below, waiting times will vary greatly depending on how many drivers are operating within a given area.