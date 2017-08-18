Luxury Gionee M2018 Pops Up On TENAA, Reveals Partial Design

The Gionee M2018 has just surfaced on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), though, unfortunately, the source did not list the device’s spec sheet, but we at least get to take a look at the design of Gionee’s upcoming handset. The Gionee M2017 actually launched back in December last year, and these two phones look almost identical. The first time you take a look at both of them, you’ll hardly notice a difference, but the design of the earpiece is different in the new model, it looks more like a regular earpiece, while the earpiece on the Gionee M2017 was filled with tiny holes on the phone’s shell.

Having said that, the Gionee M2018 will be made out of metal, while leather will probably be included on its back side, at least if Gionee intends to stick to the design materials the company used in the Gionee M2017. Unfortunately, we do not get to see the back side of the Gionee M2018, only its front. A fingerprint scanner / home key is placed below the phone’s display, while the volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are included on the right-hand side of this smartphone. The Gionee M2017 featured a dual camera setup on its back, and it’s probable that its successor will also come with such a setup on his back. The Gionee M2018 will probably offer a symmetrical design, just like its predecessor, and we’re in the dark as far as specs are concerned, as TENAA did not share a single spec detail, other than the fact that 4G LTE will be supported on the Gionee M2018.

The Gionee M2017 shipped with a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) AMOLED display, Snapdragon 653 SoC and 6GB of RAM. The device sported 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel snappers on its back, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow came pre-installed on it, along with Gionee’s Amigo OS 3.5. A 7,000mAh battery was included in the Gionee M2017, and the device actually came in two variants regular, and exclusive, with rather high price tags. The regular model was priced at 6,999 Yuan ($1,048), while the exclusive version ended up costing 16,999 Yuan ($2,546). So, as you can probably already tell, the Gionee M2017 was a luxury device, and the Gionee M2018 will follow in its footsteps, though we’ll have to wait a bit longer in order to find out what specs will it include.

Buy the ZTE Axon Mini