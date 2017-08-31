Logitech Intros New MX Sound BT Speaker & CRAFT Keyboard

Swiss computer peripheral and consumer electronics manufacturer Logitech announced a couple of new products today in the form of a Bluetooth desktop speaker called the MX Sound and a new keyboard bearing the CRAFT moniker. The former will carry a price tag of $99.99 while the keyboard will launch for $199.99. Both products will be available for purchase online and in select retail stores this October, Logitech said.

Starting off with the Logitech MX Sound Bluetooth speakers, they offer “high-end drivers” and “rear-facing port tubes,” promising high-quality audio and bass reproduced as accurately as the artist intended, according to the manufacturer, further adding that this is “a unique feature” that cannot be offered by most conventional speakers with a similar size. The Logitech MX Sound delivers 24 Watt Peak power and the OEM claims that the product has been designed from the ground up in order to create an immersive experience for PC, smartphone, and tablet users alike. Lastly, the speakers are equipped with backlit touch controls for pairing Bluetooth devices and controlling volume, and their exterior design features a premium fabric cover with silver accent rings.

The second product unveiled by the Swiss company today is the Logitech CRAFT keyboard, which can be used both wirelessly via Bluetooth LE and in wired mode over a USB connection. The primary new feature that seems to set the CRAFT keyboard apart from its peers lies in what the company calls the Crown. This is essentially a touch-sensitive circular aluminum dial fitted above the Escape key, designed to provide an alternative input method aimed at improving the workflow for content creators. In this sense, the dial is reminiscent of Microsoft’s Surface Dial and unsurprisingly it can be used in conjunction with numerous applications including Adobe Photoshop or Microsoft Excel in order to easily adjust a variety of parameters such as image brightness, saturation, and contrast. Another interesting feature presented by the Logitech CRAFT is the smart backlight able to detect the user’s hands and adjust the brightness in accordance with surrounding lighting conditions. Lastly, the keyboard takes advantage of Easy-Switch functionality which allows users to seamlessly switch between three connected devices at the press of a button.