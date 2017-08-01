Limited Black Edition BlackBerry KEYone Launches In India

BlackBerry has just announced the Limited Edition BlackBerry KEYone in India, following its global announcement which occurred back in February. Optiemus will actually manufacture and sell the device for BlackBerry in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it seems, and aside from that, this phone is basically identical to the global model. The BlackBerry KEYone is made out of metal, while it comes with a grippy back side, a rubbery material of sorts. This handset also comes with a full QWERTY keyboard, and that is one of its main selling points. Aside from that keyboard, the BlackBerry KEYone also offers a touch-sensitive display, and a set of capacitive keys.

The BlackBerry KEYone sports a 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics processing. A 12-megapixel shooter (Sony’s IMX378 sensor, 1.55um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) is placed on the back of this phone, while you’ll find an 8-megapixel snapper (1.12um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture) on the phone’s front side. A 3,505mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and the phone comes with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging tech. This handset comes with two SIM card slots (2 x nano SIM), and Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone with some additions by BlackBerry. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also a part of this package, and the phone offers a fingerprint scanner as well, which is actually built into the space key on the phone. The BlackBerry KEYone measures 149.3 x 72.5 x 9.4mm, while it weighs 180 grams.

The device comes to India in Black color (Limited Edition), and its price point is set to Rs. 39,990 ($624) in the country. Now, this phone will be available exclusively from Amazon India, and it will go on sale starting on August 8, for those of you who are interested in getting it. It is worth noting that the BlackBerry KEYone will launch in China as well soon, and if you’d like to know more about the phone, check out our full review by clicking here.