LG Video Teases Audio Capabilities Of The LG V30

LG has released another commercial for the LG V30, and this time, the ad focuses on the audio capabilities of the handset. The video, entitled “The next V: Immersive sound”, was released by the smartphone manufacturer on its official YouTube channel last August 24. The commercial contains snippets of audio ranging from party and pop music to classical pieces, with the logo and shape of the upcoming handset appearing at the end.

The LG V series is known for its media capabilities, with every handset in the lineup sporting a dedicated digital to audio converter (DAC). Recent rumors have claimed that all models of the LG V30 will contain a dedicated quad DAC, which should improve both the music playback quality and the clarity of recorded audio by reducing noise levels. The quad DAC present in last year’s LG V20 manages to reduce ambient noise by 50 percent, and it is interesting to see how much the hardware has improved over the past few months.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to unveil the LG V30 in an IFA Berlin event, on August 31. The device maker already confirmed that the LG V30 will sport a 6-inch FullVision P-OLED display, with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Recent rumors state the secondary display has been dropped, but it will likely be replaced by an implementation of the Always-On Display, which should be more power-efficient due to the smartphone’s OLED panel. Another rumored alternative to the secondary display is a floating bar that contains shortcuts to certain applications. The device will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm, which is comprised of octa-core Kryo 280 64-bit CPU and the Adreno 540 GPU. In addition, the handset will likely sport 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage. Like previous LG flagships, the LG V30 will sport dual rear cameras, while a fingerprint scanner will be located below the two shooters. The device will likely launch with Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed, and it will also support fast charging and Bluetooth 5.0. More information about the handset will likely be released next week during LG’s event in IFA Berlin.