LG V30’s UX 6.0+ To Come With Floating Bar, Graphy, And More

LG has just announced that the new UX 6.0+ will debut in the upcoming LG V30. The LG V30 will arrive on August 31, and LG says that this version of its UX will be optimized to work with the 18:9 OLED FullVision display, which will be included in the LG V30 package. This UX will arrive with a number of new personalization options, says LG, and it will offer ‘intuitive user experience’. LG had already confirmed a number of aspects of the LG V30, including the aforementioned FullVision display, and a dual camera setup which will be included on the back of the device. In any case, let’s talk more about the upcoming LG UX 6.0+, as LG revealed quite a bit of info when it comes to it.

‘Graphy’ will be one of the new features in the LG V30’s LG UX 6.0+, you will be able to access this feature in the camera’s Manual Mode, and it will give you an option to choose among a portfolio of professional shots, each of which comes with a different style and mood. You will also be able to download shots from Graphy’s website or app, and those photos come with metadata presents, so white balance, shutter speed, aperture and ISO will be present for you. You will be able to create GIFs in the Gallery menu, and the Create Movie option will allow you to create a movie using various photos or videos. Now, the second major addition to the UX 6.0+ is the ‘Floating Bar’, which will, essentially, replace the LG V20’s Second Screen which was included above the main panel. The LG V30’s Floating Bar will let you access frequently used functions, and that Floating Bar will be customizable. The whole point of this option is to let you quickly access various options, as the LG V20’s second screen did.

The LG V30 will ship with the Always-On Display function, though this time, it’s more useful than ever, thanks to the OLED panel that the LG V30 will ship with. The LG V30’s Always-On Display will be able to show the clock, Quick Tools, Music Player or a personal photograph, if that’s what you want. LG says that the LG UX 6.0+ comes with improvements in the security department as well. Face Recognition will come in handy, as the phone will use the front-facing camera in order to recognize your face, even if the display is turned off, while most other phones require you to power on the display first. You will also be able to unlock the phone using Voice Recognition, which will use both a user’s voice and self-generated keywords in order to unlock the phone. LG also mentioned Qualcomm’s Aqstic voice UI technology, which makes such always-listening features possible, while it requires very little battery power in order to do it.