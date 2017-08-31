LG V30’s Promo Video Focuses On Its Design, Display & Camera

The LG V30 landed earlier today, it was announced by the company in Berlin, as part of IFA 2017, and now the company released a new promo video for the device. This video talks about the V30’s design, which is quite obvious from its title. The LG V30 is a sleek-looking smartphone, very few people will deny that, though it resembles the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, at least from the front. Now, in this video, aside from showing off the V30’s design, LG also highlights some of the phone’s features.

LG decided to emphasize that the LG V30 is only 7.3mm thick, and that it comes with a really powerful camera setup on the back, as its main RGB snapper comes with an f/1.6 aperture, which is a first for a mobile device. Aside from that main camera, which packs in a 16-megapixel sensor, the LG V30 also offers a secondary camera on the back, a 13-megapixel shooter (wide-angle lens). At the very end of this promo video, LG shows off various colors of the LG V30, and also highlights the phone’s FullVision OLED display. The LG V30 sport a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision QHD+ display, which comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and that is also something that LG mentioned in its video. The LG V30 is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, above which you’ll notice a dual camera setup, which protrudes a bit.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the LG V30, and the phone comes with 4GB of RAM. LG actually released two variants of this phone, the 64GB storage model is called the ‘LG V30’, while the 128GB storage variant comes with the ‘LG V30 Plus’ branding. A 3,300mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, while Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging is also a part of this package. Android 7.1.2 Nougat comes pre-installed on the LG V30, and on top of it you’re getting LG’s custom UI, UX 6.0+, in case you were wondering. This phone is also equipped with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, and a rather robust manual camera options are also available. You can read more about the LG V30 by following this link.