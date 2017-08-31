LG V30’s Battery Is A 3,300mAh Unit With Quick Charge 3.0

LG Electronics on Thursday finally announced its latest Android-powered flagship in the form of the LG V30 after months of rumors and anticipation, revealing a device with high-end hardware which is meant to offer a premium user experience. While more computational power doesn’t always equate to a longer battery life, the LG V30 shouldn’t be lacking on that front either, with the device being confirmed to feature a 3,300mAh unit. While that capacity may not seem like a lot considering the fact that the device boasts a 6-inch screen and is well-above the phablet mark, the 18:9 aspect ratio of its screen makes it slimmer and only negligibly larger than a 5.8-inch panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Given how the LG V20 had a 5.7-inch screen and a 3,200mAh battery while simultaneously offering solid life on a single charge, its direct successor shouldn’t be lacking in this aspect either, especially since it’s fueled by a significantly more power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC).

Unlike the LG V20, the V30 doesn’t ship with a removable battery which the South Korean original equipment manufacturer opted to scrap in favor of a dust and water-resistant design which would otherwise be significantly harder to accomplish. While contemporary lithium-ion cells degrade at a much slower rate than older batteries, if you’re planning on sticking with the LG V30 for many years and come to the point where you may want to replace its cell, that move won’t be as simple or affordable as just ordering a spare unit and inserting it into the handset, though it still remains to be seen how much will replacement batteries for the LG V30 will cost.

Still, the LG V30’s battery should provide you with plenty of operation on a single charge and once it’s depleted, recharging it will only take a little over an hour seeing how the flagship supports the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. Additionally, the device also boasts wireless charging capabilities, being compatible with both the Qi and Power Matters Alliance (PMA) standards. Generally speaking, while the battery found inside the LG V30 is unlikely to set any new performance standards, it seems to be more than suitable for the rest of its hardware and should prove to be a reliable servant in the coming years.