LG V30 Wireless Charger Temporarily Listed On Official Site

Speculation about whether or not LG’s V30 or V30 Plus will support wireless charging will likely ramp up this week, following the leak of a wireless charging dock for the device. The V30 Wireless Charging Dock, listed briefly as product number PWM-5300 on the company’s official website, has since been taken down by LG. The confusion will likely stem from earlier reports that there would be two separate variants of the LG V30 this year and that only one of them would sport wireless charging technologies on the inside. More specifically, sources from within the industry in the company’s home country have put forward that the “base model” of the V30 would not support several features. Sources implied that a “Plus” variant of the device would also be released simultaneously, with limited availability and several bonus features. Among those was a more advanced audio DAC and the ability to charge wirelessly.

Meanwhile, the listing – shown in the image above – clearly states that it is intended for the V30, without any mention of a Plus variant. It is entirely possible that not only was the listing a mistake but that there were also typos in the listing itself – namely that the inclusion of the word “plus” was accidentally not included as it should have been. However, this leak could also serve to discredit or disprove the earlier leaks about the LG V30 in general. LG could, in actuality, only plan to release one device under that designation, with specifications varying from region to region. The company could also decide to release the same device across all regions, although that may seem to be out of character considering the LG G6 saw various features differing depending on the market it was being sold in. Along the same vein of thought, the LG G6 also saw a Plus variant of its own.

Unfortunately, that is all speculation and will likely continue to be so until the company announces the device officially and reveals more details. At most, it can be said that the temporary listing seems to confirm that wireless charging will be a feature found in at least one version the V30.