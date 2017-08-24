All LG V30 Variants Will Sport Quad DAC, Says Evan Blass

According to a new tweet sent out by Evan Blass aka @evleaks, the LG V30 will feature the quad DAC, and this time around it won’t be restricted to Asia. As most of you know, the LG G6 which was sold in Asia included such a DAC, but the European and US variants did not. Well, all variants of the LG V30 will include such a DAC it seems, though the source did not mention anything about wireless charging, as that was a perk that was included in the US variant of the LG G6, but did not ship in European or Asian models.

That is basically all the info that the source released, but at this point, we already have plenty of info when the LG V30 is concerned. Not only did LG release some official info regarding the phone, but the company already sent out invites for the LG V30 launch event, which the company will host on August 31 in Berlin, as part of IFA. The company had also confirmed that the LG V30 will ship with a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision display, which will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio, just like the panel the company used in the LG G6. Having said that, chances are that the LG V30 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and this time around, it won’t include a secondary display, at least according to various rumors The LG V30 will sport an OLED display this time around, which will allow LG to include a proper Always On display function, in order to replace the secondary display.

The LG V30 is expected to sport 6GB of RAM on the inside, and chances are that LG will introduce more than one storage variant of the device. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the phone, and the device will sport a dual camera setup on the back. Having said that, if a recently leaked render is accurate, the LG V30 will resemble the Galaxy S8, at least from the front, as it will have extremely thin bezels above and below its display, and it’s even possible that its display will be curved on the sides. The LG V30 will also sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and it will probably be certified for water and dust resistance as well.