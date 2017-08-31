LG V30 To Land In The US Soon, Following Its Launch In Korea

The LG V30 is now official, and LG has announced that the device is coming to North America, and it will be available in the US, and quite probably from all four major US carrier, but a confirmation is yet to be released. Unfortunately, we do not have specific dates or pricing for each carrier at this point, or anything of the sort, all we know is that the phone will become available in South Korea on September 21, and other markets will follow after that. It is expected to become available in the US in late September or early October, however. The LG V30 will probably be available at all of the usual carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon, similar to the V20 last year. It should also be available at retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo and Amazon shortly thereafter.

LG V30 is the latest smartphone from LG and here the company decided to iterate on its design that it debuted with the LG G6 earlier this year. So there is still that bezel-less display, and it’s a 6-inch display this time, instead of a 5.7-inch on the V20 last year. It’s also an OLED display, which is the first time in quite some time that LG has moved away from IPS panels, and it’s something its customers are going to love. Powering the LG V30 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. That is supplemented by a microSD card slot as well. LG has included a 3300mAh battery in the V30 to keep it going all day long, and it is not removable either.

This smartphone is expected to be priced around $649 full retail, however as is usually the case, the carriers will offer slightly differing prices, so some might be closer to $700 and some may be lower. The carriers have not yet announced pricing, so it’s hard to say what pricing will be just yet. The LG V30 is going to be available in silver and black in the US, although the silver is what LG calls its “hero” color, which basically means it’s the one that will debut in all of its promotional material and be manufactured the most.