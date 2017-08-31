LG V30 To Become Available Starting On September 21 In Korea

LG had introduced its LG V30 flagship phablet during today’s event in Berlin, and along with details regarding the device’s design, features and specs, the company also announced that the LG V30 will go on sale starting on September 21 in Korea, while other ‘key markets’ will follow soon after that, including North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, thought he company did not mention any countries specifically, nor did LG release any pricing info regarding this smartphone. More availability and pricing details will be revealed in the near future, and LG did mention that the 128GB storage variant of the phone will have limited availability, only some markets will get it.

The LG V30 is a sleek-looking smartphone which looks like a cross between the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8. This handset comes with really thin bezels all around, and its display is curved on the sides. Now, unlike previous LG flagships, the LG V30 actually comes with an OLED panel, to be more precise, we’re looking at a 6-inch P-OLED QHD+ display here, which comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and LG calls it the ‘FullVision’ display. The LG V30 does not sport a secondary display, like its predecessors did, but LG did equip this phone with a really compelling Always On feature which takes advantage of the phone’s P-OLED display The LG V30 sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and it is made out of metal and glass.

The LG V30 is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. The device packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of expandable internal storage. 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel snappers are included on the back of this smartphone, and the 13-megapixel shooter actually sports an f/1.6 aperture, while both of these are wide-angle lenses. The LG V30 is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and wireless charging is also included in this package. Android 7.1.2 Nougat comes pre-installed on the LG V30, and on top of it, you’ll get LG’s custom UI. A 5-megapixel shooter is available on the front side of this smartphone, and the device measures 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.39mm, while it weighs 158 grams.