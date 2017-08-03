LG V30 Render Leaks, Poses Next To LG G6 And Galaxy S8 Plus

The LG V30 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2017, and a Twitter user by the name of ‘Ice universe’, has just shared a render of the LG V30, well, its alleged render. The source is actually rather well known in tech circles for its various leaks, so this image has at least some credibility, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. Having said that, the provided image reveals a device that actually looks really similar to the Galaxy S8, even its display is curved on the sides it seems. This phone offers somewhat sharper corners than the Galaxy S8, though, but overall, it’s rather similar to Samsung’s flagship, even though it took some design hints from the LG G6 as well.

LG’s logo does not seem to be present on the front side of this handset, though it will be on the back, for sure. The volume up and volume down buttons are included on the left-hand side of this phone, and they’re separated in this case, while the power / lock key is not visible here, that’s because it’s placed on the back of this smartphone, as it was in the case of the LG G6. LG had already confirmed that the LG V30 will be announced on August 31, and the date set on the phone is August 31 as well. Having said that, the source also shared an image where the LG V30 stands in-between the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, which will give you an idea of how large the phone is. It is considerably shorter than the Galaxy S8 Plus, and slightly taller than the LG G6. Now, thanks to LG’s confirmation earlier today, we do know that the LG V30 will sport a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision display, which means its display will be larger than the panel on the LG G6, but the phone’s bezels will be thinner than the ones on the LG G6, which is why these two phones will be almost identical in terms of size, well, at least as far as height is concerned.

The LG V30, in addition to the aforementioned display, will probably sport 6GB of RAM on the inside, along with 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. The LG V30 will ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and chances are it will sport two 13-megapixel shooters, just like the LG G6, which means one of its cameras will offer a wide-angle lens. This dual camera setup received a lot of praise in the LG G6’s case, so it would not be a surprise at all if LG decides to use it in the LG V30 as well. This handset will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, and on top of it, you’ll get LG’s custom UI.