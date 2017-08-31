LG V30 Is Official: Full Vision Display, Dual Rear Cameras, & More

Just ahead of the official start of IFA 2017, LG has now announced and introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the LG V30. This is the third installment in the LG V-line and as to be expected with a device in this range, the V30 places much of its focus on being a camera and audio-centric smartphone. Although, that is only the start of the features that are on offer with this latest LG smartphone.

For example, following in the footsteps of the LG G6, the LG V30 is now confirmed as coming equipped with a ‘Full Vision’ display. Which means that it is another smartphone that adopts a front panel that is almost solely made up of the display. Like the G6, the V30 employs the use of an 18:9 aspect ratio to ensure that the viewing surface space is as large as possible, while maintaining a body size that is more often associated with smaller display-touting smartphones. In fact, the LG V30 makes the G6 look like a very small smartphone now, as this one features a 6-inch OLED display, along with a 2880 x 1440 (QHD+) resolution.

Another clear upgrade compared to the previous LG V20, is the V30’s greater emphasis on durability and protection. This is best summed up by the inclusion of Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back of the device, along with an IP68 certification. As a result, the IP68 is designed to be both dust and waterproof. With protection limited to water encounters up to a depth of 1.5 meters and for as long as 30 mins. Which when coupled with the camera features on offer, makes this a smartphone ideally suited for capturing images and video, and almost anywhere, including underwater.

Speaking of images and video, the LG V30 comes loaded with a dual rear camera setup on the back. This is a configuration spearheaded by a 16-megapixel main camera, and backed up by a 13-megapixel secondary camera. The latter of which is a wide angle lens offering a 120-degree field of view. Completing the LG V30’s camera trio is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. All that is only the hardware numbers though, as LG has also now confirmed that in addition to the main cameras, buyers of the V30 will find a number of software tweaks included. Ones which will look to further bring out the best of those cameras, including a number of features specifically designed to improve the quality of video captured on this smartphone. Such as Cine Effect, Cine Video, and Video Studio. The latter of which is a more powerful editing tool than what is commonly found on smartphones. An aspect which LG is extrapolating to the LG V30 in general, suggesting this is about as good as smartphone photography currently gets. Although, LG has also been quick to tout the other main V-range feature, audio. As the V30 looks to offer an unrivaled audio experience thanks to the inclusion of a Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which allows for playback of 32-bit audio files.

In terms of availability and pricing, LG has announced that the LG V30 will start to become available starting on September 21 in Korea, and other ‘key markets’ will follow soon after that, including North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, while the company did not mention anything regarding pricing just yet. More detailed pricing and availability information for individual regions will be announced locally in due course. In the meantime, you can take a closer look at the LG V30’s design, as well as a brief overview of the software experience, in the image gallery below.