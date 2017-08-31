LG V30 Features Google Daydream Support, Quad DAC, And More

LG Electronics on Thursday unveiled the V30, its latest Android-powered handset meant to compete in the high-end segment of the market. While the device is equipped with a broad range of premium hardware, so are its many competitors like the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 series, HTC U11, and other Android flagships released in recent times, which is why the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) went on to implement a number of unique features into the LG V30 in an effort to differentiate its offering from those of its many competitors.

While the special features of the LG V30 will depend on the region, just like it was the case with the LG G6, its general capabilities still look promising on paper; the device is equipped with a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, a digital-to-analog signal converter which should significantly improve the audio quality you can experience when using the LG V30 in conjunction with headphones or external speakers. Compared to the Hi-Fi Quad DAC of the V20, the one inside its successor introduces sound presents and support for digital filters and can still sound identical to its predecessor in terms of eliminating white noise and sound distortion at the cost of everything else but also ships with a significantly wider variety of customization options. The LG V30’s HD Audio Recorder can also simultaneously receive sounds while serving as a microphone, with this Receiver-as-a-Mic (RAM) solution allowing it to record a larger sound range compared to the previous V-series device.

The phablet also features Graphy, which is how the Seoul-based tech giant calls its new platform for downloading camera presets from the main Camera app of the device. Taking advantage of it is as simple as activating the Manual (Pro) photography mode on the LG V30 and tapping a corresponding on-screen button in order to access a database of various camera settings calibrations meant for different types of scenes. Naturally, you’re not forced to use the exact configuration you download and are free to tweak it as you see fit. The LG V30 also ships with support for Google’s virtual reality (VR) platform Daydream, meaning that the smartphone is compatible with the Daydream View and other hardware powered by the same solution and can also run Daydream apps from the Google Play Store. The phone maker said that the LG V30’s P-OLED panel can reproduce 148 percent of the sRGB color space, making it more than suitable for VR applications. HDR 10 compatibility is also part of the package, as is the brightest lens in the history of the mobile industry, with the main 13-megapixel sensor of the LG V30’s dual camera setup having an aperture of f/1.6 and thus dethroning the 12-megapixel f/1.7 module found on the Samsung Galaxy S8 lineup and the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.

Furthermore, LG’s flagship is coming with the latest build of the company’s proprietary mobile software suite which now includes a floating navigation bar that’s meant to replace the physical secondary screen of the V20, providing users with a semi-transparent toolbar which can be dragged off of the phone’s Full Vision display panel if and whenever the user chooses to do so. Consumers will also be provided with granular control over haptic feedback intensity and a broad range of other features meant to allow for a highly personalized user experience, the OEM said.