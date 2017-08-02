LG V30 To Exchange The Second Screen For A “Floating Bar”

According to a recent rumor, the upcoming LG V30 might abandon one of the series’ unique features and ship without the so-called Second Screen. Instead, the LG V30 will allegedly be equipped with a “Floating Bar” said to provide quick access to certain features. In addition, the rumor further strengthens the idea that the LG V30 will be the world’s first smartphone to accommodate a camera with an f/1.6 aperture, which should technically allow more light to hit the sensor and result in better photography in low light conditions and otherwise.

The LG V series was launched back in October 2015 when the South Korean tech giant took the veil off the LG V10, a premium flagship phone equipped with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display boasting a resolution of 2560 x 1440, and carrying a secondary 2.1-inch display housing 160 x 1040 pixels. The direct sequel was released in October 2016 under the name of LG V20, featuring the same display characteristics as its predecessor. This main purpose of this secondary screen was to provide users with quick access to certain app shortcuts and notifications without having to wake the primary display. It was a unique approach to the concept of an always-on display, and the LG V10 and V20 remain two of the only smartphones to share this particular characteristic. According to recent rumors, however, the LG V30 might break the cycle and abandon the secondary screen in favor of a so-called “floating bar”. The source behind the rumor hasn’t revealed any other details as to how this floating bar might actually work in practice, but apparently, it has been hinted that the floating bar could provide quick access to app shortcuts. Exactly how this method would differ from the secondary screen approach is unclear.

It’s worth noting that a recent LG V30 concept render claiming to reflect the smartphone’s official design seems to lack a secondary screen as well, all the while employing a large display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, similar to the LG G6. These renders have also indicated that the smartphone might further distance itself from the industrial design employed by the original model, and instead present a cleaner look with rounded edges and a glossy back panel. Whatever the case may be, the LG V30 is expected to be officially unveiled at IFA 2017 in Berlin and hit the shelves by the end of September.