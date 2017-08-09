LG V30 Equipped With Large Aperture, Glass Crystal Clear Lens

LG has today announced that its upcoming LG V30 smartphone will boast vastly improved camera features and functionality. Specifically, LG has not only now confirmed that the LG V30 will come equipped with a dual rear camera configuration, but also that it will feature an f/1.6 aperture camera and glass lens. A combination which LG states is the “world’s largest aperture and clearest lens ever to be featured in a smartphone.”

Due to the aperture size, LG notes that the LG V30 will be an ideal smartphone for photographers and videographers, alike. As the camera will be able to make use of 25-percent more light when taking images, compared to a smartphone camera equipped with an f/1.8 lens. Likewise, LG draws on the inclusion of a glass lens as another example of the ‘light-collecting abilities’ of the LG V30, compared to a plastic lens. While also adding that users of the V30 can expect better color reproduction as well. Interestingly, LG also highlights that in spite of the larger size, the actual camera module will be 30-percent smaller than the one found on the V30’s predecessor, the LG V20. Meaning the size of the new aperture won’t impact on the overall size of the camera module, and likely by association, the actual smartphone. The only other confirmed camera features in today’s announcement is that the LG V30 will feature a “specialized UX, laser detection AF, optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization.”

The LG V30 is expected to be officially announced on August 31, with the company already having sent out invites to an upcoming event. Up until now, a number of reports have come through citing various specs and features that will be on offer. For instance, earlier today, it was confirmed that the LG V30’s display will make use of Immersion’s TouchSense Technology. While on the topic of the display, LG previously confirmed that the display will be a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision display – the latter of which was first seen on the LG G6. Previous and unconfirmed reports have suggested the likes of 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, will all be included as well.