LG V30 Confirmed To Sport 16MP, 13MP Cameras

The LG V30 is slated to be announced later this month, at LG’s IFA press conference in Berlin on August 31st. The company has already started to announce some of its features ahead of the official unveiling – something that LG does with every flagship. The company has shed some light on the cameras for the V30 already, which will have a f/1.6 aperture, allowing for even clearer images in low-light situations. This would be the first camera to have an aperture that wide. On top of that, the megapixel counts have been announced as well. So LG is using a 16-megapixel camera along with the 13-megapixel wide-angle camera. That’s a slight change from the LG G6 earlier this year that sported dual 13-megapixel sensors on the back.

According to LG’s press release – this out of South Korea so some of the language reads a bit oddly thanks to translation – it appears that the camera module is now 30% smaller. This allows LG to add more tech into the same area without devoting more of the internal space to the camera. It also means that LG could place a larger battery inside the device, since it is keeping about the same size as last year’s LG V20. It also supports anti-shake and laser autofocus.

The big selling point for LG with the G6 was the fact that the normal-angle and wide-angle lens were the same size, both sported 13-megapixel sensors. Which meant that users could switch between the two without losing resolution, when compared to the LG G5 which used a 16-megapixel and a 8-megapixel sensor on the back. Now that LG is using two different megapixel counts again, it’ll be interesting to see how that works out. LG is promising a pretty impressive camera with the V30 though. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise though, seeing as LG has typically put out some rather impressive smartphone cameras in recent years, and have also been the first to implement some new smartphone camera tech, like laser autofocus, which was in the LG G4 first, before most other smartphones started adding it.