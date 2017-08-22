LG Seemingly Pokes Fun At Galaxy Note 8 With New V30 Ads

LG is seemingly poking some fun at the soon to be announced Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with two new LG V30 teaser videos. The first video shows someone twirling a pencil only to snap it in half and into a “V” shape. This teaser appears to suggest that the V30 doesn’t need a stylus to be a success and seems to be making fun of the Galaxy Note 8 and the Note line in general for having one. The second teaser video gives a similar message, but this time a pen is being used to write in a journal, and it translates to “There’s a reason to break up with you.” Then, the page is viciously ripped out, and the journal is thrown out of the frame. Manufacturers poking fun at each other with advertisements isn’t exactly new, but it’s always fun to see what lengths device makers will go to get you to buy their product over someone else’s.

Regardless of what device you go for, in the end, both are shaping up to be excellent flagship smartphones just based on the leaks so far. The LG V30 is expected to have a similar glass and metal design to the G6 that was launched earlier this year. The device is also expected to have a 6-inch P-OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the V30 is rumored to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, while rear camera setup is expected to be the same as previous LG flagship devices with two cameras on the back and one of them being equipped for wide angle shots. The power button/ fingerprint scanner placement on the rear is also expected to make a return with the volume buttons on the side of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to be a stellar device. It’s rumored to have the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 in some markets, as well as 6GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 246GB storage options, but the larger options may only be sold in certain regions. Similar to the V30, the Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to have dual cameras on the back in a 12-megapixel plus 13-megapixel configuration, and the front-facing camera is expected to come in at 8-megapixels. The display is rumored to be either a 6.2 or 6.3-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ panel. In terms of software, you can expect the Note 8 to have all the bells and whistles that come standard with Samsung’s user interface. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set to be unveiled on August 23rd in New York while the LG V30 is set to make an appearance at IFA in Berlin on August 31st.