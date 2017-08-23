LG Releases A New Display-Focused Ad For The LG V30

LG had announced that the LG V30 will land on August 31, that announcement came a couple of weeks ago, and now the company released a new ad via its global YouTube channel, following two ads which were published by LG Mobile Korea. LG Korea actually aimed at the Galaxy Note 8 with the two ads that were released yesterday, and today’s V30 ad does not. This ad is named ‘The next V: Full & colorful view’, is obviously teasing the display that will be included on the upcoming LG V30.

Now, the ad itself does not exactly reveal the phone, or any part of it, it’s simply a teaser for the upcoming phone which is showing images with plenty of colors in them. LG had actually confirmed a while back that the LG V30 will ship with a 6-inch P-OLED panel, and we’re looking at the company’s FullVision display, which will be an equivalent to the display used in the LG G6, but it will be larger than the unit LG utilized in its G6 flagship. This display will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio, which means it will be narrower and taller than your regular 16:9 displays. LG had also announced what new features can we expect to see in the LG V30, and the phone’s seemingly official render surfaced a while back as well. If that render is accurate, the LG V30 will have extremely thin bezels all around, and it will actually resemble the Galaxy S8 quite a bit, at least from its front side. The LG V30 could also sport a curved display on the sides, while it will ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and a fingerprint scanner which will be placed below those two cameras.

The LG V30 is expected to ship with 6GB of RAM, and arrive in multiple internal storage models, while it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. The LG V30 will be made out of metal and glass, it seems, same as the LG G6. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will probably come pre-installed on the LG V30, and you’ll also get fast charging, while Bluetooth 5.0 will be included in it as well. The price point of the device is still unknown, but the device is launching in about a week, so we’ll get to know everything soon.