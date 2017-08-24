LG Q8 Goes On Sale In South Korea With A Secondary Display

LG had introduced the LG Q8 back in July, as the phone went on sale in Italy, well, now the device is making its way to LG’s homeland, South Korea. The device will become available for purchase in South Korea on August 25, and it costs 616,000 Korean won, which translates to approximately $546. The device comes to Korea in Sweet Pink and Urban Titan color variants, while it was available only in Urban Titan color when it launched in Italy.

The LG Q8 is actually a more powerful handset than its sibling, the LG Q6, though it’s also considerably different compared to its sibling, as it comes with considerably more bezel in general, mostly because it sports a secondary display above its main panel. The LG Q8 sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while it also comes with a dual camera setup on the back. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor, which is one of Qualcomm’s flagship SoCs for last year. The LG Q8 comes with a 5.2-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS LCD display, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, while you’ll find LG’s custom UI on top of it. There are two 13-megapixel cameras on the back of the LG Q8, one is a 28mm lens with an f/1.8 aperture, while the second one is a 10mm lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Laser autofocus is also a part of the camera setup on the back, and so is a dual-LED flash.

A 5-megapixel shooter (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12um pixel size) is located on the front side of the LG Q8 for all your selfie needs, and this handset also comes with high-quality audio, in case you were wondering. The LG Q8 is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance, while the phone packs in a 3,000mAh non-removable battery on the inside. The second display on the LG Q8 sports a resolution of 1040 x 160 pixels, while this smartphone is made out of metal. The LG Q8 measures 149 x 71.9 x 8mm, while it weighs 146 grams, in case you were wondering.