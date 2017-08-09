LG Q6 Gets Announced In India With 3GB Of RAM, 5.5″ Display

Both LG and Amazon India confirmed that the LG Q6 will go on sale on August 10 in India, and the phone just got officially announced in the country. Now, the LG Q6 lineup was announced by the company (globally) on July 11, LG had introduced the LG Q6α, LG Q6 and LG Q6 Plus smartphones. Having said that, all three of these devices are already available for purchase in Europe and South Korea, and it seems like only one of them will make its way to India, well, at least for now.

LG has introduced the middle-of-the-road model in India, the LG Q6, while the LG Q6α and LG Q6 Plus were not mentioned by LG at all, at least according to the source. The LG Q6 is the variant of the device that comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM, while the LG Q6α and LG Q6 Plus sport 2GB and 4GB of RAM, and ship with 16GB and 64GB of storage, respectively. Having said that, the LG Q6 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) FullVision display, which offers the same aspect ratio as the LG G6, we’re looking at an 18:9 aspect ratio here. The LG Q6 comes with facial recognition, and it is made out of aluminum. The device packs in 3GB of RAM on the inside, while it also offers 32GB of expandable storage. Unlike the LG G6, the LG Q6 features ‘only’ one camera on the back, a 13-megapixel snapper, while a 5-megapixel shooter can be found on the device’s front side. A 3,000mAh battery is also a part of this package, and it is not removable, while you will also find a 3,5mm headphone jack on this phone. The LG Q6 is MIL-STD 810G certified, while it also offers two SIM card slots, for those of you who need such functionality. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the LG Q6, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone.

The LG Q6 comes to India in Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Terra Gold color variants, while it is priced at Rs. 14,990 ($235). The device will become available starting tomorrow, August 10, and you’ll be able to purchase it exclusively through Amazon India. It’s also worth noting that this phone comes with up to 50GB of additional data for Jio consumers, one-time free screen replacement (within 6 months) and Rs. 3,200 ($50) worth of in-game content.