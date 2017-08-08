LG Mobile Confirms LG V30 Will Be Announced On August 31

LG has just confirmed that the LG V30 will launch on August 31 in Berlin during IFA. Having said that, LG did share its IFA press event invite last month, and many people assumed that the LG V30 will launch during the event, but the company did not officially confirm that, until now. As you can see, the event invite that LG Mobile shared on Facebook clearly highlights the device that will get announced on August 31, while this image also re-confirms that the event will kick off at 9AM (local time) in Berlin.

Having said that, you’ll also notice three seemingly random words in this invite, Lights, Camera and Action. LG is probably trying to emphasize that the LG V30 will be a multimedia machine by using such words, and that is to be expected, as the LG V20 was one of the more productive devices around, at least in the multimedia department. The LG V20 packed in all sorts of image and video editing tools and software options that consumers were able to take advantage off, not to mention that the phone shipped with a really capable audio DAC, Hi-Fi audio, and so on. Well, some LG V30 details did leak recently, and if such info is to be believed, the LG V30’s camera will sport an f/1.6 aperture, and the device will be equipped with brand new Cine Video and Live Zoom effects. The device will also include the LG-Log and Graphy features, while you’ll also get some DSLR-like controls for the camera, including a histogram. A new Hi-Fi Digital Filter will be included in the device as well, and so will Hi-Fi Streaming with MQA. In addition to all that, the LG V30 will ship with an all-new Advanced Quad DAC, while Bang & Olufsen will tune everything before the phone becomes available.

The LG V30 actually leaked in the last 24 hours, and we’re looking at a major leak here, as both the front and back side of the device were shown off, and it seems like the LG V30 will sport extremely thin bezels all around, and it will actually resemble the Galaxy S8 quite a bit it seems. A dual camera setup will be included on the back of this phone, and its fingerprint scanner will also be placed back there.