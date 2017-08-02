LG G5 & LG G6 Now Receiving July 2017 Patch From Verizon

Two of the most recent flagship devices from LG Electronics, the LG G5 and LG G6, are now receiving software updates from Verizon. The update for the LG G6 is identified by the software version number VS98812B, while the new firmware for the LG G5 comes with the version number VS98729A. According to the release notes published by the wireless carrier earlier today, the updates will install the latest Android security patches on the smartphones. This likely refers to the July 2017 security patch since Google has yet to release the security patch for the month of August. Once installed, the update should protect the devices from recently discovered malware and vulnerability exploits that may compromise the user’s security and privacy.

Device owners have several options to download the new software. The first option is for the smartphones to download the update automatically in the background. The user simply needs to tap the install now button once a notification stating that the update may now be installed appears on the handset. Otherwise, the user may decide to update the smartphone manually by going to the “About phone” section of the Settings app. As always, the phones should have sufficient battery charge left to complete the entire installation process and sufficient internal storage to unpack and install the software. Just in case the user has no access to reliable Wi-Fi or mobile data connections, the devices may be upgraded using a computer with LG’s proprietary device management suite.

The LG G6 and LG G5 will still be supported by its manufacturer with software updates for at least a few more years. In the case of the LG G6, it will likely receive two major operating system upgrades and should be supported by at least 2019. Meanwhile, the LG G5 will still likely receive Android 8.0 O at some point next year, though this particular handset is unlikely to be a priority for LG Electronics in the future. Regardless, LG’s 2016 flagship should still be updated with Google’s security patches on a somewhat regular basis until at least late 2018. The Korean OEM is currently preparing for the launch of its new LG V-series flagship, with the company already confirming that the device will be unveiled on August 31.