LG Announces ProBeam UST & MiniBeam Projectors Ahead Of IFA

LG Electronics is expanding its projector lineup with two new models announced ahead of IFA 2017, namely the LG ProBeam UST (Ultra Short-Throw) laser projector (HF85JA) and the LG MiniBeam (PH30JG). Both products will be showcased at LG’s IFA booth from September 1 to September 6 but their pricing and availability details are yet to be disclosed by the South Korean OEM. According to the company, the two projectors will be introduced as part of LG’s strategy to extend its leadership in the laser and LED projector market, estimated to grow to $5.7 billion within the next three years.

Starting off with the LG ProBeam UST, the projector offers a Full HD (1080p) image resolution and is able to generate up to 1,500 ANSI lumen of brightness, thus being 1.5 times brighter than the company’s previous UST projector. Additionally, the unit has a 150,000:1 contrast and its light source boasts an estimated lifespan of up to 20,000 hours. The LG ProBeam UST was designed for easy installation and as an ultra short-throw projector, it is capable of projecting a 100-inch image from a distance of only 12cm. The projector doesn’t require a stand as it can be easily placed on existing furniture, and LG claims that its four corner keystone corrects image distortion both horizontally and vertically. It can also connect to various wireless speakers and comes with the company’s webOS Smart TV platform for access to a wide variety of streaming services.

Next in line is the LG MiniBeam HD projector wrapped in a portable package. It features a built-in 9,000mAh battery that can be recharged through a USB Type-C connector, and the same port can also be used to connect to and mirror content from devices such as smartphones and laptops. According to LG, the battery should provide enough power for up to four hours of usage and the projector itself can also send audio via Bluetooth to a wide variety of wireless speakers and also take advantage of Multi-Angle Projection technology allowing it to be tilted up to 70 degrees without having to rely on a tripod. Pricing and availability details for the two products may be revealed once IFA 2017 officially starts in early September.