Lenovo Unveils Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Experience Package

Following the introduction of its new Explorer headset, Lenovo, along with Disney have today announced the launch of Star Wars: Jedi Challenges. This is in effect, an all-in-one augmented reality (AR) package which looks to bring Stars Wars action closer to the user. The system on offer here consists of a Lenovo Mirage AR headset, along with a tracking beacon, lightsaber controller, and the actual Star Wars content.

While this is essentially an all-in-on package when purchased, it is a system that needs to be coupled with a smartphone to function, along with a downloaded version of the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Android app. Although once coupled and setup, Star Wars: Jedi Challenges will offer Star Wars fans the ability to engage in a number of Star Wars-themed AR tasks designed to train the player in the ways of the Jedi. Which of course, includes battling with the price-included lightsaber – which also acts as the general controller/pointer for navigating the interface. Along with the specific lightsaber-themed tasks, there is also a wealth of additional content on offer, including strategic combat battles, the ability to engage in a game of Holochess, and more. Where the real added value comes in though is through the use of the included tracking beacon. As this is an element which ones placed in a stationary position within a room, is able to connect with the headset, detect its location, and most importantly, adjust to the user’s movements, resulting in a richer experience. Speaking of which, as this is a smartphone-powered AR experience, the headset is one that has been designed to be as lightweight as possible, which in turn will also add to the overall experience.

In terms of availability, Lenovo has confirmed that Star Wars: Jedi Challenges will be in stores during the Holiday season with initial availability commencing in certain markets from November. In terms of price, the system will cost $199.99 in the US, with Lenovo saying the price will vary in other countries. For those who do want to be one of the first to enjoy Star Wars: Jedi Challenges on their smartphone, in spite of the system not arriving until November, it is already available to pre-order directly from Lenovo and Best Buy.