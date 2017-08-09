Lenovo Unveils K8 Note In India With Helio X23 & 4GB Of RAM

The Lenovo K8 and K8 Note popped up on Geekbench a couple of days ago, and the company has just announced the latter handset in India. The Lenovo K8 Note is now official, and it comes with a metal body, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on its back, which is fueled by dual-LED, dual-tone flash. The Lenovo K8 Note also has a set of capacitive keys below its display, back, home and overview (multitasking) keys, respectively. The company’s branding is placed on the back of this phone, and the design of this handset is, well, not flashy, Lenovo has opted for an industrial design here.

The Lenovo K8 Note comes with three sets of physical keys, the power / lock and volume rocker keys are included on the right-hand side of the device, while a dedicated music key can be found on the left-hand side of this phone. You can use this music key to play or pause music, and you can also customize it to do some other things, like launch apps. The Lenovo K8 Note comes with Theatermax and Dolby Atmos tech, while the phone also offers two SIM card slots, its SIM card tray is placed on the left. The Lenovo K8 Note features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. MediaTek’s Helio X23 64-bit deca-core SoC fuels this phone, along with the Mali-T880 MP4 GPU. This handset comes with 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable storage. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Lenovo K8 Note, and the device is splash resistant (P2i Nano Coating). A 4,000mAh battery is included on the inside of this phone, and you’re also getting Turbo Charging here (15W charger). A 13-megapixel (PureCel Plus sensor), and a 5-megapixel camera (f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens) snappers are included on the back of this phone, and you will find a 13-megapixel shooter (f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens) on the front side of the Lenovo K8 Note.

The Lenovo K8 Note comes in two color variants, Fine Gold and Venom Black models have arrived to India. The 3GB RAM variant of the device is priced at Rs. 12,999 ($204), while the 4GB RAM model costs Rs. 13,999 ($219). The Lenovo K8 Note will become available starting on August 18 at noon in India, and it will be available exclusively via Amazon India.