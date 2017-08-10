Lenovo: Phab2 Series Of Devices Won’t Get Android 7.0 Nougat

Lenovo has just confirmed that the entire Phab2 lineup of devices will not receive an update to Android 7.0 Nougat, as you can see in the provided image down below, which comes straight from the company. Now, this means that even the Lenovo Phab2 Pro with Tango is stuck on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which is quite surprising. Aside from the Phab2 Pro, the Lenovo Phab, Phab Plus, Phab2 and Phab2 Plus will not be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat either. This essentially means that the Lenovo Phab and Phab Plus are stuck on Android Lollipop, while the other two devices are at least running Android Marshmallow.

Now, in addition to these five smartphones, Lenovo has decided not to update the Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential and the Tab3 10 Business, which are the company’s two tablet offerings. The former comes with Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box, while the second one runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Needless today, such decision by Lenovo is quite disappointing, especially for those of you who purchased one of the aforementioned devices. Having said that, Lenovo has announced that the company is switching to stock Android recently, which means that the company’s custom skin is a thing of the past, which might have something to do with the decision not to update the Phab-branded devices to Android 7.0 Nougat.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that the company had already introduced the first device to sport stock Android, the Lenovo K8 Note. This phone was announced in India yesterday, and it remains to be seen if it will hit any other markets in the coming weeks / months. Most of you probably know that Motorola is owned by Lenovo, though Moto-branded phones run a close-to-stock version of Android, so they’re far easier to update than Lenovo’s previous phones were. It remains to be seen what’s next for Lenovo, but you can expect to see close-to-stock Android on both Lenovo and Moto-branded smartphones from now on, which is something that many users will welcome, and that should mean that the Lenovo-branded devices will get update much faster than before, though it remains to be seen if Lenovo will be able to deliver.