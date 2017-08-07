Lenovo K8 Plus And K8 Note Hit Geekbench With Helio Chips

Two supposed variants of the Lenovo K8 recently appeared in the database of popular mobile benchmarking tool Geekbench, with the K8 Plus being listed last week and the K8 Note emerging earlier today. Both handsets were running Android 7.1.1 Nougat at the time of their testing, and the actual software on the two devices should essentially be the stock version of Google’s omnipresent mobile operating system, with the Chinese firm recently stating that all of its future smartphones and tablets will be offered with a vanilla Android experience and not the Vibe Pure UI.

The Lenovo K8 Plus is seemingly powered by the MT6757CD, i.e. MediaTek’s Helio P25 system-on-chip (SoC) with eight 64-bit cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 1.69GHz. The device sports 3GB of RAM, its listing suggests, without revealing any other specifics regarding its hardware. The handset scored 861 points in Geekbench’s single-core test and 3,761 points in the multi-core one, with its results being indicative of a performance that belongs in the mid-range market segment. The Lenovo K8 Note appears to be sporting more powerful hardware, as the device was listed with the MT6797 SoC, i.e. the MediaTek-made Helio X20, a deca-core piece of 64-bit silicon clocked at up to 1.85GHz. The smartphone also features 4GB of RAM and scored 1,551 and 4,664 points in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

In light of the fact that the Lenovo K8 Plus boasts the Helio P25, the device will likely ship with a Full HD panel, as this particular chip doesn’t support higher display resolutions. On the other hand, the Helio X20 can output a QHD image, though it remains to be seen whether that means that the Lenovo K8 Note will have a higher-resolution screen. The Beijing, China-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recently started teasing the K8 Note, with its Indian division stating that the smartphone will launch in the South Asian country on Wednesday, August 9. If either of the two devices are meant to be sold in the West, they will possibly be announced in the run-up to this year’s iteration of IFA Berlin that’s set to start in early September.