Lenovo Debuts A New Teaser Video For Its IFA 2017 Event

Chinese tech giant Lenovo is gearing up for IFA 2017 and with roughly two weeks to go before its official keynote in Berlin takes place, the company published a sneak peek video on YouTube teasing its product lineup that’s set to be presented at the upcoming event. The video briefly shows a number of devices including a new convertible from the YOGA Book series, the upcoming VR headset, and even the Moto Z2 Force coupled with the Moto 360 Camera Mod.

Lenovo confirmed that it will be present at IFA 2017 in Berlin more than a month ago when the company revealed that its keynote has been scheduled for the 31st of August. At that time, it wasn’t entirely clear what new products will be unveiled during the event, however, Lenovo is now ready to shed more light on the matter, with its latest teaser giving a glimpse at a notebook with backlit keys, as well as another YOGA Book device featuring a stylus and touch-sensitive panel doubling as a keyboard. Additionally, Lenovo has briefly presented its upcoming virtual reality headset coupled with motion controllers and powered by Google’s Daydream platform. The VR head-mounted display (HMD) was previously rumored to bear the name of “Mirage” and according to the company, the unit will operate independently and won’t rely on either a smartphone or PC to work.

In addition, the new teaser video briefly showcases the Lenovo Phab2 Pro powered by Google’s Tango AR (augmented reality) platform, the Lenovo Smart Assistant speaker, as well as the Hasselblad Camera Moto Mod introduced in late 2016. Having said that, it’s not entirely clear if Lenovo intends on showcasing some of its previously-launched products alongside newer devices at IFA in Berlin, or if the company has new sequels in store for some of its older devices, including the YOGA Book convertible and the Phab2 Pro. In any case, it’s worth noting that no new Lenovo or Vibe-branded smartphones have been showcased in the sneak peek video, as the company has redirected its mobile resources to its subsidiary Motorola Mobility. Refer to the video below to watch Lenovo’s latest product teaser for yourself.