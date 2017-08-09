Lei Jun Using A Phone Which Sports An 18:9 Panel, Mi MIX 2?

It seems like Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, is currently using a Xiaomi-branded smartphone which sports an 18:9 aspect ratio. Now, if you take a look at the provided image down below, you will see a screenshot of the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank Xiaomi’s CEO recently shared. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank is not exactly a brand new product, but the company’s CEO wanted to let consumers know that it is currently priced at 79 Yuan ($12) in China, and at first, this is your regular screenshot. Well, it’s not, as this photo sports an 18:9 aspect ratio, and Xiaomi still did not release a phone with such a display, which, of course, suggests that the company is planning to release a smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio in the near future.

Having said that, you’ll also notice that this phone comes with on-screen buttons, as they are clearly visible in the provided screenshot. So, what phone is this? Well, this is almost certainly the upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 handset, as the first-gen model came with on-screen buttons, and the second-gen variant is expected to sport such navigation keys as well. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is actually expected to come with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, which means it will sport a higher screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor. For those of you who do not know, the Xiaomi Mi MIX (first-gen model) was announced at the end of last year, and it is still one of the most innovative phones out there, not only does it sport a rather interesting design with extremely thin bezels, but it’s also made out of ceramic, and instead of an earpiece, Xiaomi opted to use bone conducting tech in order to reproduce sound, though the second-gen model will probably ship with a standard earpiece.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to arrive in the coming months, and it will probably ship with the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and that processor will probably fuel the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 as well. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is, once again, expected to sport a rather large display, its predecessor shipped with a 6.4-inch panel, and it’s possible that the Mi MIX 2 will sport such a display as well. The phone will come in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, at least according to rumors, and Android Nougat will come pre-installed on it, along with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX