Lei Jun Posts Redmi Note 5A Press Shots Prior To Its Release

Xiaomi had announced earlier today that the Redmi Note 5A will be announced on August 21, and now the phone’s official press renders have been shared by the company’s CEO, Lei Jun. This is a rather odd move by the company’s CEO, as Xiaomi basically never releases such clear shots of its upcoming products before they get officially announced. In any case, if you take a look at the provided gallery, you will see the Redmi Note 5A in the flesh, and in a number of color variants.

Before we start talking about the Redmi Note 5A’s design, do keep in mind that Xiaomi will probably release two variants of the device, the Redmi Note 5A will be inferior to the Redmi Note 5A Prime / Pro, even though the two handsets will be identical in terms of the design, well, almost identical. The Redmi Note 5A will probably ship without a fingerprint scanner, while the Redmi Note 5A Prime / Pro will include one on its back. Having said that, the Redmi Note 5A (both variants) will be made out of metal, and three capacitive keys will be included below its display. All of its physical keys will be placed on the right, while the SIM card tray will be accessible on the left side of the device. Now, three color variants of the device are pictured in the provided images, Gray, Rose Gold and Gold models, though chances are that the device will be available in a Black variant as well.

The Redmi Note 5A will ship with a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 on top of it. The device will include a hybrid Dual SIM setup (2 x nano SIM), while an infrared sensor will be included at the top of the phone. A 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display will be included on the Redmi Note 5A as well, and the device will measure 153.3 x 76.3 x 7.31mm. Having said that, the Redmi Note 5A (inferior model) will pack in 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 13-megapixel main camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. The Redmi Note 5A Prime / Pro, on the other hand, will come with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 16-megapixel main shooter, and a 13-megapixel selfie snapper, if leaked info is accurate, of course.