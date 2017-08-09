Learn More About Matías Duarte, Creator Of Material Design

Matías Duarte, the creator of Material Design, is a force of nature when it comes to user experience design, and it shows in just about every user-facing Google product out there. Duarte’s touch is set to expand; he wants to create a platform of sorts, a new standard that will allow designers to work together and with the public, organically and transparently. Not every person walking down the street has it in them to launch a sweeping design revolution in the tech world, so in order to get some insight into what makes Matías Duarte the designer he is, Surface Magazine recently caught up with him to talk about his design philosophies, influences, and personal life.

Born in Chile to an architect and an economist, Duarte wound up going to Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Nicaragua before moving to Washington, D.C. Thanks to a holistic upbringing that put science, tech, history, and culture next to each other, Duarte grew up curious, and took notice of everything around him, from local politics to the design of homes in his neighborhood. By 1988, he had earned a place in Montgomery Blair High School’s magnet program for science, math, and computer sciences. During this program, Duarte began to interact heavily with tech, including robotics and the early internet, and gained a passion for art. Drawing and painting were his forte, and he wanted to go to college for them. His parent’s disapproval caused him to compromise, and he ended up with a bachelor’s in computer science, and another in art, on top of another bachelor’s in art history that he obtained later in life.

During this time of his life, seeing the intersection between computing and art, Duarte began working on a primitive computer game with some friends, known as XBill. This prompted him to move to San Francisco to make games, and taking odd jobs to survive out there eventually landed him at Danger, where he worked alongside Andy Rubin, the godfather of Android, on the Sidekick, also known as the Hiptop. He went on to develop Palm’s card-based WebOS, regarded as one of the most beautiful and functional smartphone OSes out there, and is still used under the hood in some LG products such as TVs. When Palm was acquired by HP in 2010, Duarte followed his old boss to Google, and eventually wound up working under him on Android. He challenged the functional engineering culture there, with Rubin’s help, and eventually convinced everybody of the importance of good UX design, leading to him working with the team that would go on to create the unique Holo look that debuted in Android 3.0 (Honeycomb), and eventually heading up that same team to create the Material Design concepts that would form the basis for Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and branch out into all Google projects.