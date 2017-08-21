Leaked Renders Show Off Four Upcoming Phones From Alcatel

Renders of several upcoming smartphones from Alcatel has been leaked by Russian tech publication mobiltelefon.ru. Among the leaked smartphones is the Alcatel U5 HD, which is likely a variant of the Alcatel U5. According to the report, the Alcatel U5 HD sports a 5-inch screen with a resolution of 720p. In comparison, the original version of the smartphone is equipped with a display with a lower resolution of 854 x 480. It is also rumored that the handset will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, an improvement over the Android 6.0 Marshmallow originally included with the Alcatel U5.

On the other hand, the publication also posted renders of the Alcatel A3 Plus. This smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 720p. The leak claims that there will be two variants of the handset, which are named the Alcatel A3 Plus 3G and the Alcatel A3 Plus 4G. It is likely that the variants differ in terms of connectivity features, with the latter model being the only model capable of connecting to LTE networks. In exchange for faster data connection, however, buyers of the Alcatel A3 Plus 4G may have to give up the rear fingerprint scanner. The said feature, on the other hand, is available in the Alcatel A3 Plus 3G and it is located below the rear camera and flash. Based on the renders, it seems that the handset will be sold in three different colors, which are black, gold, and pink.

Last, but not least, the renders for the Alcatel A7 XL has also been released. The source claims that it will be the most powerful out of the four devices, although no specifications on the chipset or storage capacities were given. The leak states that the smartphone will sport a 6-inch display with a resolution of 720p, and a dual rear camera setup equipped with one 12-megapixel and another 2-megapixel sensor. There is no way to confirm the latter rumor, though, since the images only show the front of the device. As these renders have been released, it is likely that the launch of the four handsets will happen soon.