Leaked Press Renders Show Up For The YotaPhone 3

Leaked press renders have shown up for the YotaPhone 3 showing off bits and pieces of the phone’s design, though none of the images actually show the device completely from the front and back directly. That being said, between all four of the press renders you do get a good idea of what the phone will now look like once it launches. The device, which looks to be called the Yota 3 based on one of the renders which has this name listed at the top, comes with a front-facing fingerprint sensor which more than likely doubles as a home button as well, something which is fairly common among many smartphones these days.

Of course the fingerprint sensor would just be a perk for users, as the main pull from the Yota 3 is its second display that resides on the backside of the phone, allowing users to switch between an e-ink display and the main one on the front, a trait which YotaPhone has carried through from its first two devices. The leak also does have information regarding the specs.

The Yota 3 will come running on Yota OS 3.0 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and will have 128GB of internal storage (there will also be a 64GB model available) paired with 4GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. The device is said to have a 5.5-inch Full HD display on the front while the e-ink display on the back is 5.2-inches and comes with an HD resolution instead of Full HD, likely a choice made to help cut down on battery consumption while the back display is in use. For the battery the Yota 3 is said to come with a 3,200mAh battery capacity, while coming with a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera for the main images and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for the selfies and video chat. The device is also said to come with USB Type-C, which means it should charge up pretty quickly. The Yota 3 was officially announced back in June when YotaPhone teased the device and said that pre-orders would open up sometime this Summer. The device also seems to come with a slightly larger main display than was rumored in late June following the announcement of the device. The Yota 3 still doesn’t have an official launch date yet, but it should be coming up soon it seems. According to the leak, the 64GB model will cost $350, while the 128GB model will cost $450.