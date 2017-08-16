Leaked Press Render Gives Best Look Yet At LG V30

A leaked press render is giving the best look yet at the LG V30, LG’s upcoming smartphone which the company is due to announce in the very near future. While there have been leaks of the phone before today, coming from the HITRECORD user community that partnered with LG to promote the new phone by letting users have access to the device to take pictures and shoot video, those leaks didn’t offer up a very clear image of the device design, let alone show off the phone perfectly from all sides.

While a press render is by no means an official confirmation on the device design, the leak comes from Evan Blass on Twitter who is usually spot on when it comes to things like this. The render shows off the phone in full detail, complete with design traits that have been talked about for at least the past month. Most notably the display, which as seen in the image, comes with an aspect ratio that is likely the same as on the LG G6 – a taller form factor which gives more screen real estate and allowed LG to give the phone smaller bezels on the sides, top, and bottom. Absent is the secondary display which had been used on last year’s LG V20 and the LG V10, another point which had already been suspected and rumored, with LG replacing the secondary screen with a “floating bar” feature that would offer up the same kind of functionality of access to apps via quick shortcuts.

Based on today’s render leak, the phone appears to have a metal frame and metal back, matching up with the rumors. The back is also said to be a removable piece of the phone like previous devices in the V series lineup to allow users access to a removable battery. Though there are no specs details or dimensions of the phone that are listed along with the image, it looks incredibly thin, and there are a few things which are visibly apparent in regards to specs, such as the dual rear cameras with the Dual LED flash module sitting just to the right of the camera sensors, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor just below those. Another detail worth pointing out are the rounded corners of the display on both the top and bottom, something which can be seen on the LG G6 and which was pointed out in the leak from yesterday about the floating bar. LG has confirmed that it will announce the V30 officially on August 31st.