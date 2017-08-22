Leaked LG V30+ Logo Further Hints At Launch Alongside LG V30

A leaked LG V30+ logo further hints that the phone will launch alongside the LG V30, which LG is scheduled to announce and unveil to the public on August 31st. The logo image was tweeted by Evan Blass, which also recently leaked a press render for the upcoming LG V30 device. As this is just a logo it doesn’t really do much except add more evidence that LG will have two versions of its next flagship V series phone, though that may be more than enough to keep some consumers excited about the prospect.

This is also not the first time the LG V30+ has come up. Back in the beginning of August is when it was initially rumored that this version of the phone would be launching alongside the standard model, and with only a little over a week left to go before LG’s event, it wouldn’t be shocking to see more than just a leaked logo, such as a leak surrounding more specs information, or a leaked render of the device itself.

When it comes to the hardware and specs only a handful of details seem to have spilled out about the LG V30+ though the device is also expected to be pretty much the same as the V30 save for a couple details. According to the rumors it will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 just like the V30, and comes with a 3,200mAh battery as well. Where it seems to differ based on previous rumored information is in the storage department as it’s said to have double the storage of the V30’s 64GB, meaning it would have 128GB of internal storage space for apps, games, media, and other files. There’s yet to be a confirmed price point for either phone, but with the V30+ potentially coming with more storage (as well as more RAM if the rumors are to be believed) it would likely also come at a higher cost, and the initial rumor pegs it coming to market at an equivalent of around $875. LG launching a V30+ would give consumers more options, but it would also let LG compete more with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.