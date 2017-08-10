Leaked Images Of ASUS ZenFone 4 Show Two Rear Cameras

A new leak of the ASUS ZenFone 4 shows that the handset will likely sport dual rear cameras. The leak also claims that the smartphone is priced at €500. According to the German publication WinFuture, ASUS’ flagship device will have dual rear sensors located at the upper left-hand side of the smartphone. The two cameras will likely be equipped with one 12-megapixel sensor and another 8-megapixel sensor with the LED flash being located beside the two cameras. The Taiwanese manufacturer promises that the cameras will be equipped with a wide angle lens that is capable of capturing images within a range of 120 degrees. The light sensitivity of the sensors has also been improved by as much as five times, according to the tech firm. However, actual tests are still needed before these claims are substantiated.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 will likely be available in at least two variants that differ in terms of incorporated chipsets. The handsets will likely be equipped with either the Snapdragon 630 or the Snapdragon 660 processor. The Snapdragon 630 SoC, an improvement of the popular Snapdragon 625, is the more power-efficient of the two. It is built using the 14 nm process node and is equipped with eight ARM Cortex A53 CPUs clocked at up to 2.2GHz. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 660 chipset includes Kryo 260 cores with speeds also reaching 2.2GHz. The Kryo 260 cores are modified from the ARM Cortex A72, which is considerably more powerful but also more power-hungry than the Cortex A53 CPUs found in the Snapdragon 630. The handset has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card.

The device also sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Below the display, capacitive buttons for the back and multitasking options and a fingerprint scanner are present. The smartphone can accept two SIM cards in its card slot. However, if a microSD card is used, it will take the place of one of the SIM cards. To keep the device’s lights on, the device also contains a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. The handset will likely be launched during a presentation that will take place on August 17th.