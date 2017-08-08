Leaked Image Reveals Eight Galaxy Note 8 Color Variants

The Galaxy Note 8-related rumors and leaks are popping up constantly, and a new image has just surfaced in China, it’s showing off all the color variants of Samsung’s upcoming phablet. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll be able to see eight different color variants of Samsung’s flagship phablet. As you can see, the front side of the device is not pictured here, but the front side of the Galaxy Note 8 will be black either way, no matter what color variant you get, as was the case with the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

If this image is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 8 will launch in Midnight Black, Gold, Arctic Silver, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Dark Blue, Pink and Deep Sea Blue color variants. Now, it is more than likely that Samsung will introduce the device in a couple of color variants first, and additional variants will be announced later on in the year, as was the case with some of the company’s previous flagship offerings. The Galaxy S8 and / or Galaxy S8 Plus consumers will be quite familiar with the Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue and (Maple) Gold colors, though the Dark Blue, Pink and Deep Sea Blue Galaxy S8 models were not introduced, at least not yet, but it seems like we’ll get to see such variants for the Galaxy Note 8, either later this year or perhaps in 2018, who knows.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will get announced on August 23, Samsung had confirmed that it will host an Unpacked event on that date, and it’s rather obvious that the Galaxy Note 8 is coming. The Galaxy Note 8 will resemble the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, at least if rumors are to be believed, but it will offer a less curved body than the Galaxy S8 phones, and it will also utilize a dual camera setup on the back. A fingerprint scanner will be placed next to the phone’s main camera sensors, and the device will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, according to rumors. The device will be released in both Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 SoC variants, and it is expected to utilize 6GB of RAM.