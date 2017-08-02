Leaked Galaxy Note 8 Render Poses Next To Galaxy S8, S8 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 surfaced a couple of times in the last week or so, and Droid Life stacked up a couple of those images next to renders of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, so that we can see those three Samsung-branded phones side-by-side. If you take a look at the first image in the gallery down below, you will get to see the front sides of these two phones stacked up one next to the other. You can easily notice that the Galaxy Note 8 has sharper corners, its edges are not as curved as those on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. In addition to that, it seems like its display corners won’t be as curved either, but other than that, these three phones look quite similar when you look at them from the front.

Now, the second image in the gallery down below offers you a chance to take a look at the back sides of these three phones, which are also similar, but thanks to the dual camera setup on the leaked Galaxy Note 8, it is rather easy to notice what phone we’re looking at. If the leaked info is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a horizontal dual camera setup, next to which you will notice an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner, which seems to be located in a rather odd place yet again. Samsung’s branding is present on the back of the Galaxy Note 8, and Samsung’s upcoming phablet will be made out of metal and glass, just like the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. Bixby button makes a comeback here, and it will be located on the left-hand side of the Galaxy Note 8, along with the phone’s volume rocker. On the right-hand side of this phone, you will notice a power / lock key, while the phone’s S Pen stylus will be tucked away inside of the Galaxy Note 8, and you’ll be able to access it from the very bottom of the device.

The Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, while it will be fueled by either the Exynos 8895 or the Snapdragon 835 SoC, depending on the market. The Galaxy Note 8 will probably pack in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It is still unknown what camera sensors will be included on the back of this phone, but more info will probably leak soon. The Galaxy Note 8 will probably ship with an iris scanner as well, and Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the phone, along with Samsung’s custom UI.