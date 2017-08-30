Leak: T-Mobile Buy One, Get One Galaxy Note 8 Deal Starts Sep. 1

It seems details from a leaked promo have now surfaced online which look to confirm that starting from September 1, T-Mobile will be running a promotion where its customers can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and get a second one for free. According to the details provided by TmoNews, there are a couple of caveats along the way though.

First and foremost, to get the second free Galaxy Note 8, T-Mobile customers will need to add a new line. This is in addition to purchasing the Galaxy Note 8 via a T-Mobile Equipment Installation Plan (EIP). Likewise, the deal will only be available to customers on either a T-Mobile One or Simple Choice Unlimited plan. Another aspect that is worth taking into consideration is that this is not a straight BOGO deal, or one which sees the free phone discounted by way of applied account credits over time. Instead, the two Galaxy Note 8s will need to be first purchased through T-Mobile, and then those customers will be able to use a promo code to redeem a MasterCard prepaid card for the value of the additional Galaxy Note 8.

In reality, this does not seem that different to the promotion that T-Mobile was running before with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. In fact, in many ways this is simply an extension of that promotion, as the leaked promo also seems to be suggesting that those who pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 could opt for a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, instead of a secondary Galaxy Note 8. Likewise, it also seems to be the case that this is not necessarily only reserved for new pre-orders, with the suggestion being that customers who have already pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 8 through T-Mobile will still be able to take advantage of the deal once it goes live. At present, there is no firm details on when the promotion will end, although as it does seem to be aimed primarily at pre-orders, it seems unlikely that the deal will be on any later than September 15 – when the Galaxy Note 8 is due to go on general sale. For those considering taking advantage of this promotion, if and when it is available, T-Mobile is currently charging $930 outright for the Galaxy Note 8. Although as this is through the company’s EIP option, interested parties will be looking at $30 per month with $210 down.