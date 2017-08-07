Leak: Meizu M6 Note To Sport A 5.5-Inch Display, 4GB Of RAM

The Meizu M5 Note landed back in December last year, and the Meizu M6 Note’s specifications just surfaced. The Meizu M5 Note is one of the most popular budget smartphones in China, and Meizu actually has a tendency of releasing two ‘M Note’ handsets per year, so the Meizu M6 Note is actually expected to land in the near future. Now, if today’s leak is to be believed, the Meizu M6 Note will ship with a set of really compelling specs, read on.

According to the leaked images, the Meizu M6 Note will sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD display, while it will pack in 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of native storage. In addition to that, the device will be fueled by the MediaTek Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, and it will sport a 13-megapixel shooter on the back. A 4,000mAh non-removable battery has also been mentioned, and its predecessor actually comes with that very same battery, which should be able to provide you with plenty of battery juice throughout the day. That is pretty much all the details that were revealed today, at least as far as specs are concerned, leaked images also reveal that the 4GB RAM variant of the Meizu M5 Note will cost 1,599 Yuan ($237), while we still do not know what to expect as far as pricing goes for the 3GB RAM variant of the device. So, as you can see, the Meizu M6 Note will sport rather similar specs to its predecessor, the Meizu M6 Note, and its display will probably be rather similar as well, unless Meizu decides to mix things up and introduce some sort of an innovative design to this phone, as the company did with the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus.

Speaking of which, the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus are the company’s flagship smartphones, and despite that, they’re quite affordable. The Meizu M6 Note probably won’t sport a secondary display on the back, as the two aforementioned devices do, but it will be made out of metal, and it will, almost certainly, sport a fingerprint scanner below the display. The Meizu M6 Note is expected to land soon, but we’re still not sure when exactly will that happen, stay tuned.

