Leak: Kirin 970 SoC To Feature Four 2.8GHz Cortex-A73 Cores

Supposed specs of Huawei’s upcoming HiSilicon Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC) emerged online earlier this week, having originally been shared by one industry insider on Wednesday. According to the leak that appeared on Weibo, the next high-end piece of silicon from Huawei’s subsidiary will sport eight 64-bit cores configured in two quad-core clusters, one entailing Cortex-A73 cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.8GHz and another one featuring Cortex-A53 cores with an unknown maximum clock speed. Seeing how the latter cluster is almost certainly meant to complement the high-performing Cortex-A73 one, its operating frequency is likely to be somewhat lower and will possibly hover around the 2GHz mark.

According to the same source, the Kirin 970 will support LPDDR4 RAM with a maximum clock speed of 1,866MHz and be equipped with the Mali-Gz2 MP8 graphics chip, in addition to featuring Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac support. The module will be manufactured by TSMC and be the first HiSilicon-branded SoC produced on the 10nm process node, with its LTE modem being compatible with the Cat.12 protocol. While most supposed specifications of the chip are comparable to those of its flagship peers like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and the Samsung-made Exynos 8895, it isn’t up there with the best in terms of Bluetooth connectivity seeing how the 5.0 standard was already commercialized almost half a year ago. Regardless, if the latest leak is accurate, the Kirin 970 should still be able to compete with other premium mobile chips on the market in terms of raw performance and power efficiency.

The upcoming SoC is reportedly already in mass production since earlier this month and is expected to be commercialized by fall, with numerous rumors indicating that it’s set to power the Huawei Mate 10. The Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) traditionally debuts its flagship mobile chips within new additions to its high-end phablet lineup and this year shouldn’t be an exception to that rule. The Mate 10 is supposedly scheduled for an official unveiling on October 16 when Huawei is said to hold a launch event in Munich, Germany, and the handset should be available for purchase shortly after, just in time for the holiday season.