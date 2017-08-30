Leak: Huawei Mate 10 First Phone To Ship With EMUI 6.0

The Huawei Mate 9 was the first smartphone that shipped with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.0 out of the box last year, and it seems like its successor, the Huawei Mate 10, will be the first device to come with EMUI 6.0 out of the box, at least according to a leaked image. A leaked screenshot leaked on Weibo (Chinese social network), showing off the MIUI 6.0 closed beta system update, and this screenshot suggests that this update will be based on Android 8.0 Oreo, as expected.

Now, Huawei changed a lot of things in EMUI 5.0, the company moved away from an iOS-like UI, and actually created something that closely resembles stock Android. EMUI 5.0 is based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and consumers get more or less all the important features from stock Android, while the UI also resembles stock Android, even though there are some changes in terms of the design, just to make EMUI unique-looking, and more functional, in a way. Huawei’s Emotion UI 5.0 brings a lot of features to the table, and EMUI 6.0 will do the same. EMUI 6.0 is expected to pack in a ton of Huawei’s features, while you’ll also get features from Android 8.0 Oreo, at least that’s what everyone expects will happen. EMUI 6.0 will probably pack in the Picture-in-Picture mode Google introduced with Oreo, while new notification features will also be available, same goes for the new battery-saving features Google introduced, as Android 8.0 Oreo is far more capable of handling apps which are running in the background.

Having said that, Huawei still did not officially announced the EMUI 6.0 closed beta, or anything of the sort, as that OS has not been announced at all at this point. The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to arrive on October 16, and it will be interesting to see whether that’s enough time for Huawei to adapt EMUI to Android 8.0 Oreo, or will the company’s new flagship phablet come with Android Nougat after all. Huawei had already teased the arrival of the Huawei Mate 10, that phone will be fueled by the Kirin 970, while it will probably pack in 6GB of RAM. Huawei is actually expected to introduce two variants of the Huawei Mate 10, a regular Mate 10 model, and the ‘bezel-less’ Mate 10 Pro.

