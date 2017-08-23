Leak: Galaxy Note 8 To Go On Sale In Italy On September 14

The Galaxy Note 8 will be announced later today, and yet another image just leaked, showing off the release date for the Galaxy Note 8. Do keep in mind that this image shows off the release date for Italy, though, which is rather specific, but this probably represents a release date for the whole Europe, or at least most of Europe. According to this image, the Galaxy Note 8 will be released in Italy on September 14, and the poster that is shown off in this image also reveals that Italian customers who pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 will receive a free DeX dock.

Now, if previous rumors are accurate, the Galaxy Note 8 will go on pre-order in the US starting on August 24, while it will be released on September 15. US customers who pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 will get the option to choose between a 256GB microSD card + convertible wireless charger and the company’s Gear 360 camera. Do keep in mind that none of this info has been confirmed just yet, these are only some reports that surfaced rather recently. The Galaxy Note 8 will be announced in New York later today, and we’ll be able to get all the necessary details then. The Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal and glass, while it will sport a curved display on the sides. The device will sport a fingerprint scanner on the back, and it will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display which sports an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Chances are that the company will push out two SoC variants of the device, one fueled by the Snapdragon 835, and the other one which will ship with Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor.

The Galaxy Note 8 will pack in 6GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of expandable native storage, at least according to the latest info provided by rumors and leaks. The device will sport a dual camera setup on the back, its secondary camera will pack in a telephoto lens it seems. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8, and on top of it, you’ll get Samsung’s custom UI. The Galaxy Note 8 will also ship with the company’s S Pen stylus, which will bring a ton of extra functionality to the phone, not only will you get all the S Pen features from the Galaxy Note 7, but Samsung will probably introduce some new ones.